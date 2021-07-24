Guru Purnima 2021: The 'Valued Gift' Ajay Devgn Received From His Dad Veeru Devgn

Ajay Devgn shared this throwback photo (courtesy ajaydevgn)

Actor Ajay Devgn, who lost his father Veeru Devgn in 2019, paid an emotional tribute to him on Guru Purnima. Sharing a throwback memory with his father, Ajay Devgn wrote about being grateful for the important life lessons he received from his father: "Saluting my father (Veeru Devgn), my Guru, on this auspicious day. I was fortunate to get my life and career lessons from him." Ajay Devgn equated the life teachings of Veeru Devgn with "a badge of honour": "A valued gift that I carry with me like a badge of honour." Ajay Devgn wrapped his post with folded hands emojis - it's OK to cry:

On Veeru Devgn's birthday anniversary earlier this year, Ajay Devgn tweeted an emotional note. "I miss you every day. More so today. Happy birthday Papa. Life hasn't been the same since," wrote the 52-year-old actor along with a black and white priceless memory.

I miss you everyday. More so today. Happy birthday Papa🙏. Life hasn't been the same since. pic.twitter.com/EVEMnwOUnH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 25, 2021

Veeru Devgn died in May 2019 at the age of 85. His funeral was attended by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and others, who also remembered Veeru Devgn in heart-warming tributes.

Veeru Devgn was best remembered for his work in over 80 Bollywood films as an action director, which included Mr India - it had many iconic fight scenes choreographed by Veeru Devgn. Examples of Veeru Devgn's iconic work as an action director and stunt coordinator also include movies such as Phool Aur Kaante, Dilwale, Mr Natwarlal, Shahenshah, Tridev and Kranti, out of which he worked with his son Ajay Devgn in films such as Phool Aur Kaante, Ishq and Dilwale.