Guests Start To Gather At Rhode Island Mansion Ahead Of Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Wedding bells have seemingly started ringing for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Ahead of the couple's reported wedding next month, videos have surfaced online that show guests gathering at the pop superstar's Rhode Island mansion.

On Wednesday, a now-deleted TikTok video showed a woman resembling Swift dressed in white and standing on a balcony alongside three friends wearing black at the singer's $17 million oceanside vacation home. The footage quickly sparked rumours that Swift may be celebrating her bachelorette party or hosting a pre-wedding gathering.

Adding to the excitement, TMZ obtained video appearing to show Swift's longtime friend Abigail Anderson Berard holding a young child on the mansion's balcony.

A significant security presence at the property, including an armed guard stationed at the entrance and additional security personnel monitoring the nearby beach area with binoculars, according to report.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding

The sightings come amid reports that Swift and Kelce are set to tie the knot in just a few weeks. Reports suggest the couple is expected to exchange vows at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Speculation intensified earlier this week when New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani dropped a major clue about the wedding celebration while discussing security preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 taking place in the city.

“I am fully confident in the work of the NYPD, as well as our state partners, in delivering that safe experience. We are the biggest city in the country. We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one,” Mamdani said during a press conference.

He added, “We know it coincides with the Knicks' Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding — all happening at the same time.”

Multiple sources claimed that Swift and Kelce have tapped celebrity wedding planner Mark Seed to plan their nuptials. Seed has been working with the couple “for months,” Page Six reports.

While the official guest list remains under wraps, reports suggest that several of Swift's close friends, including Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez, could play key roles in the celebrations.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Marriage Plans

Swift and Kelce got engaged last August after two years of dating. They shared the happy news through a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the post read.