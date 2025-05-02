<i>Ground Zero</i> Week 1 Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi's Film Is At Rs 7.33 Crore And Counting

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ground Zero, featuring Emraan Hashmi, premiered on April 25. The action thriller has struggled to perform well at the box office. By Day 7, the film's total domestic collection reached Rs 7.33 crore.

Ground Zero, led by Emraan Hashmi, arrived in the theatres on April 25. The film, directed by Tejas Prabha and Vijay Deoskar, has been struggling at the box office. On Day 7, the action thriller failed to cross the Rs 1-crore mark.

Ground Zero minted Rs 7 lakh at the ticket window on its first Thursday, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total domestic collection now stands at Rs 7.33 crore. Ground Zero witnessed a Hindi occupancy rate of 15.77 percent on May 1, added the report.

Night shows registered the highest footfall with 22.34 percent audience attendance, followed by the evening shows, which registered 19.60 percent. Afternoon screenings recorded 15.83 percent, while morning shows had the lowest occupancy, standing at 5.30 percent.

Ground Zero, produced by Excel Entertainment, Talisman Films and Dreamzkrraft Entertainment, is inspired by true events. Besides Emraan Hashmi, the film also features Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, and Mukesh Tiwari in key roles.

Emraan Hashmi plays the role of Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, the second-in-command of the BSF in Ground Zero. The movie, set against the backdrop of the volatile Kashmir region in the early 2000s, centres around Dubey, who tracks down terrorist mastermind Ghazi Baba with his team.

Ghazi Baba aka Rana Tahir Nadeem, was responsible for the 2001 Parliament attack. He was killed in 2003.

Previously, Emraan Hashmi reacted to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The actor, in a conversation with Vishal Malhotra, expressed his faith in the government to “set things right”.

Emraan Hashmi said, “I hope the government sets this right and takes payback. Of course, terrorism never has a religion. Ek skewed aur warped ideology hoti hai unki (terrorists have a skewed and warped ideology). Humare religion mein toh kabhi nahi sikhaya jata hai (our religion never teaches such things).

In other news, Emraan Hashmi is geared up for the release of Awarapan 2. The film, which is the sequel to the actor's 2007 blockbuster Awarapan, will release on April 3, 2026.