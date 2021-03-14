Grammys 2021: Ahead Of The Awards, A Look At The Key Nominees

Highlights
- Beyonce earned six nods
- Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch also have six noms each
- Coldplay's 'Everyday Life' competes in Album Of The Year category
Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday. Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch with six each.
- Album Of The Year -
Jhene Aiko, Chilombo
Black Pumas, Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay, Everyday Life
Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 3
Haim, Women In Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Taylor Swift, folklore
- Record Of The Year, Recognizing Overall Performance On A Song -
Beyonce, Black Parade
Black Pumas, Colors
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, Rockstar
Doja Cat, Say So
Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa, Don't Start Now
Post Malone, Circles
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, Savage
- Song Of The Year, Recognizing Songwriting -
Beyonce, Denisia Andrews, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk and Rickie "Caso" Tice, "Black Parade"
Roddy Ricch and Samuel Gloade, The Box
Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, Cardigan
Post Malone, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk and Billy Walsh, Circles
Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren, Don't Start Now
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Everything I Wanted
H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, I Can't Breathe
Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, If The World Was Ending
- Best New Artist -
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
- Best Music Video -
Beyonce, Brown Skin Girl
Future featuring Drake, Life Is Good
Anderson .Paak, Lockdown
Harry Styles, Adore You
Woodkid, Goliath
- Best Rap Album -
D Smoke, Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Alfredo
Jay Electronica, A Written Testimony
Nas, King's Disease
Royce Da 5'9", The Allegory
- Best Rock Album -
Fontaines DC, A Hero's Death
Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka
Grace Potter, Daylight
Sturgill Simpson, Sound & Fury
The Strokes, The New Abnormal
- Best Pop Vocal Album -
Justin Bieber, Changes
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Harry Styles, Fine Line
Taylor Swift, folklore
- Best Alternative Music Album -
Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck, Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher
Brittany Howard, Jaime
Tame Impala, The Slow Rush
- Best Global Music Album -
Antibalas, Fu Chronicles
Burna Boy, Twice as Tall
Bebel Gilberto, Agora
Anoushka Shankar, Love Letters
Tinariwen, Amadjar
