Grammys 2021: Ahead Of The Awards, A Look At The Key Nominees

Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday. Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch with six each.

- Album Of The Year -

Jhene Aiko, Chilombo

Black Pumas, Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay, Everyday Life

Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 3

Haim, Women In Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

Taylor Swift, folklore

- Record Of The Year, Recognizing Overall Performance On A Song -

Beyonce, Black Parade

Black Pumas, Colors

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, Rockstar

Doja Cat, Say So

Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa, Don't Start Now

Post Malone, Circles

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, Savage

- Song Of The Year, Recognizing Songwriting -

Beyonce, Denisia Andrews, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk and Rickie "Caso" Tice, "Black Parade"

Roddy Ricch and Samuel Gloade, The Box

Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, Cardigan

Post Malone, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk and Billy Walsh, Circles

Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren, Don't Start Now

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Everything I Wanted

H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, I Can't Breathe

Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, If The World Was Ending

- Best New Artist -

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

- Best Music Video -

Beyonce, Brown Skin Girl

Future featuring Drake, Life Is Good

Anderson .Paak, Lockdown

Harry Styles, Adore You

Woodkid, Goliath

- Best Rap Album -

D Smoke, Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Alfredo

Jay Electronica, A Written Testimony

Nas, King's Disease

Royce Da 5'9", The Allegory

- Best Rock Album -

Fontaines DC, A Hero's Death

Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka

Grace Potter, Daylight

Sturgill Simpson, Sound & Fury

The Strokes, The New Abnormal

- Best Pop Vocal Album -

Justin Bieber, Changes

Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles, Fine Line

Taylor Swift, folklore

- Best Alternative Music Album -

Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck, Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher

Brittany Howard, Jaime

Tame Impala, The Slow Rush

- Best Global Music Album -

Antibalas, Fu Chronicles

Burna Boy, Twice as Tall

Bebel Gilberto, Agora

Anoushka Shankar, Love Letters

Tinariwen, Amadjar

