'Got Along With Shahid, Amrita Rao And I Didn't Hit It Off': Shehnaaz Treasury Remembers Ishq Vishk Days

Shehnaaz Treasury, who co-starred with Shahid Kapoor in his debut movie Ishq Vishk, took a trip down memory lane and opened up about her first major acting role in an interview with Indian Express. Shenaaz Treasury talked about the sort of rapport she shared with her Ishq Vishk co-stars. Shehnaaz Treasury, Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor were cast in a love triangle of sorts in Ishq Vishk. About Shahid, Shehnaaz Treasury said they were friends, while she admitted, she never really "hit it off" with Amrita Rao: "Amrita and I didn't really hit it off. That's the truth," Indian Express quoted Shehnaaz Treasury as saying.

About working with Shahid Kapoor, Shehnaaz Treasury said Ishq Vishk was the first time he was appearing in front of the camera: "I had a good equation with Shahid. I had been on camera, he hadn't. He was completely fresh. I guess when we went to Cape Town, that was the first time he was on a plane. It was fun. We really got along." In her interview, Shehnaaz added that while she and Shahid were friends at one point, they have lost touch over the years.

Directed by Ken Gosh, Ishq Vishk was a college drama which also starred Vishal Malhotra as part of the main cast. Shehnaaz Treasury auditioned for Ishq Vishk after she had a chance meeting with Ken Ghosh at a Mumbai night club.

Shehnaaz Treasury became a household name as an MTV VJ for the show Most Wanted. She made her acting debut with 2001 Telugu film Eduruleni Manishi, after which she starred in Ishq Vishk. She has featured in supporting roles in films such as The Big Sick, Luv Ka The End, Delhi Belly and Main Aur Mr. Riight. Shehnaaz Treasury is currently a travel blogger.