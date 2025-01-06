Golden Globes 2025: No Win For <i>All We Imagine As Light</i>, Director Payal Kapadia Loses Best Direction Award

Payal Kapadia narrowly missed out on the prestigious Best Director award at this year's Golden Globes, losing to Brady Corbet. Despite a strong showing for her work on All We Imagine as Light, she was up against fierce competition, including Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez, Sean Baker for Anora, Edward Berger for Conclave, Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, and Coralie Fargeat for The Substance.

The film also earned a nomination in the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category. The film was up against Emilia Perez, I'm Still Here and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

ICYDK, Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light is on a roll. The film has also been longlisted for three BAFTA awards.

The British Academy recently revealed the longlists for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards, where the film is nominated in the categories of Best Director, Original Screenplay and Best Film Not in the English Language.

The film also earned a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards last month. Starring Kani Kasruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon, the film has earned a place in a competitive category alongside Emilia Perez, Flow, I'm Still Here, Kneecap and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

All We Imagine As Light made history earlier this year as the first Indian film to win the coveted Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It has since collected a range of prestigious honours, including the Jury Grand Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Best International Feature at the Gotham Awards, and Best International Film at the New York Film Critics Circle, among others.

Due to its growing recognition, the film has been re-released in select Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bhubaneswar, following its initial theatrical release on November 22.

