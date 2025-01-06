Golden Globes 2025: Nikki Glaser's Jibe At Sean Diddy Combs: "<i>Dune Part 2</i> Was More Charged Than His Credit Card"

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Monday. During one of her segments, she took a jab at the embattled rapper and media mogul, Sean 'Diddy' Combs. While roasting the guests, she turned her attention to Zendaya and praised her performance in Dune: Part Two.

"Girl, that movie was more charged than Diddy's credit card," Nikki joked, before adding, "Oh no, I'm upset too. The afterparty won't be as good this year. But we have to move on. I know the Stanley Tucci freak-off doesn't have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil."

Nikki Glaser Jokes about Diddy and Baby Oil at The Golden Globe Awards 2025 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/tbpsZwBTDW — Dortie (@24SevenEyes) January 6, 2025

Sean Diddy Combs was arrested in September 2024 in New York City on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. After multiple failed attempts to secure bail, he dropped his appeal in December and will remain in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn until his trial begins in May 2025. Several high-profile individuals have also been named in the ongoing investigation.

Amid his legal troubles, a new documentary about Sean Combs' life is set to be released. Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy will explore his early years and decade-long transformation into Puff Daddy and Diddy. The documentary, which promises to offer a "raw, exclusive look" at his life and current criminal allegations, will premiere on Peacock on January 14, 2025.