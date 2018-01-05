Golden Globes 2018: Black On The Red Carpet Not A Silent Protest, Says Eva Longoria

Celebs will deliberately wear black on the Golden Globes 2018 red carpet, as a show of solidarity with survivors of sexual misconduct and abuse post-Weinsteingate

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 05, 2018 13:36 IST
Eva Longoria at Golden Globes 2013. (Image courtesy: AFP)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The decision to wear black has been both welcomed and dismissed
  2. We're using the platform to say we can change ideology: Eva Longoria
  3. Golden Globes 2018 will air on Monday morning (India time)
The red carpet at the Golden Globes this year will be a sea of mostly black dresses. Isn't it always, you ask? Yes - except that this year, black will be worn deliberately by women, and men, as a show of solidarity with survivors of sexual misconduct and abuse post-Weinsteingate. The decision to wear black has been both welcomed and dismissed. Critics have derided it as mere window dressing - better to stay home, they say, that would be a more powerful and courageous protest. But solidarity is important, say some of the actresses who have announced that they will participate. Among these are actresses Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria, both part of the newly-launched Time's Up campaign against harassment that also includes a legal defence fund backed by donations from over 300 women working in Hollywood.

Speaking to New York Times, Ms Longoria said, "There's a misconception that this is a silent protest. Instead of asking us who we're wearing, they'll ask us why we're wearing black. We're using that platform and using our voices to say we can change this ideology, and shatter the sexism that teaches men that women are less." Eva Longoria and Reese Witherspoon, nominated for her role in Big Little Lies, will walk the red carpet together.

When the idea of Operation Black Dress was first floated last month, tweets such as this one raised red flags - the fact that actresses wear black to award shows all the time renders the move essentially hollow, critics said:
 

This is what they mean:
 
golden globes afp

(L-R) Jennifer Aniston at Golden Globes 2015; George and Amal Clooney; and Lady Gaga at Golden Globes 2016. (Images courtesy AFP)


However, this year some men will join in. Stylist Ilaria Urbinati announced on Instagram a week ago that her male clients will also be dressed in all-black. The line-up includes Dwayne Johnson - who responded to Ilaria's post with "Yes, we will" - and nominee Armie Hammer.
 


Operation Black Dress may prove less effective a means of protest as previous award show related campaigns. Two years ago, the #AskHerMore movement urged journalists covering the awards to put deeper questions to actresses on the red carpet beyond asking them about their dress and its designer. Reese Witherspoon and others also refused to pander to the mani-cam - literally a camera in front of which actresses were asked to show off their manicures.

Black apart, there are other significant indications that differences, particularly personal ones, are being put aside in common cause. Specifically, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston will both present at the Golden Globes this year. We don't need to relate the backstory to that, do we?

The Golden Globes are coming up this weekend - early morning on Monday for India.

