Golden Globes 2018: Black On The Red Carpet Not A Silent Protest, Says Eva Longoria

Speaking to New York Times, Ms Longoria said, "There's a misconception that this is a silent protest. Instead of asking us who we're wearing, they'll ask us why we're wearing black. We're using that platform and using our voices to say we can change this ideology, and shatter the sexism that teaches men that women are less." Eva Longoria and Reese Witherspoon, nominated for her role in Big Little Lies, will walk the red carpet together.
When the idea of Operation Black Dress was first floated last month, tweets such as this one raised red flags - the fact that actresses wear black to award shows all the time renders the move essentially hollow, critics said:
This is interesting because women often wear black anyway (see the pics?). You know what would REALLY be a protest? Not going. No women on the red carpet as far as the eye can see. THAT would be a statement. https://t.co/TeBeqafaQg— April (@ReignOfApril) December 16, 2017
This is what they mean:
However, this year some men will join in. Stylist Ilaria Urbinati announced on Instagram a week ago that her male clients will also be dressed in all-black. The line-up includes Dwayne Johnson - who responded to Ilaria's post with "Yes, we will" - and nominee Armie Hammer.
Because everyone keeps asking me... YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year's Golden Globes. At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here... just sayin...
Operation Black Dress may prove less effective a means of protest as previous award show related campaigns. Two years ago, the #AskHerMore movement urged journalists covering the awards to put deeper questions to actresses on the red carpet beyond asking them about their dress and its designer. Reese Witherspoon and others also refused to pander to the mani-cam - literally a camera in front of which actresses were asked to show off their manicures.
The Golden Globes are coming up this weekend - early morning on Monday for India.