'Go To Bed': Varun Dhawan Schools Troll Who Interrupted Twitter Exchange With Dwayne Johnson

Varun Dhawan is a huge fan of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (courtesy varundvn)

Highlights Varun Dhawan cheered for his idol 'The Rock' as 'Hobbs And Shaw' released A user trolled Varun for "promoting Hollywoo movies" Dwayne Johnson responded to Varun: "You're the best"

Varun Dhawan, who is a huge fan of former wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson, recently cheered for The Rock's new film Hobbs And Shaw on Twitter and watched his "childhood dream come true" (as Varun mentioned on his Instagram story): "Watched Hobbs And Shaw. It's great fun in the cinema. The Rock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best," tweeted Varun to which Dwayne Johnson responded: "Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You're the best." Meanwhile, a Twitter user tried to troll Varun Dhawan for "promoting Hollywood movies" and had some free advice to share: "...please raise our movie quality instead of masala movies that you do... Make some content driven films."

As Varun Dhawan's Twitter family came to his rescue by reminded the troll that he idolises The Rock, the actor shut the troll up and how: "Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed."

Watched #HobbsAndShaw . It's great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 3, 2019

Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed https://t.co/wMBFC4a1AC — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 3, 2019

Meanwhile, here's The Rock's response to Varun's tweet. Hobbs And Shaw is the ninth entry in the Fast And Furious series of films.

Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You're the best @HobbsAndShawhttps://t.co/im4NbXMOAq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2019

Now flashback to 2015, when Dwayne Johnson's San Andreas released: Varun Dhawan cheered for the movie and tweeted: "Just saw San Andreas in 3D. The Rock gives his best and owns the film. If people aren't already scared of earthquakes, you need to watch this film." Dwayne Johnson responded to Varun's tweet with a note of thanks: "Appreciate that my friend. San Andreas is playing very strong in India. Keep up the great work."

Just saw #SanAndreas in 3d.@TheRock gives his best and owns the film.If people aren't already scared ofearthquakes U need to watch this film — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2015

Appreciate that my friend. #SanAndreas is playing very strong in INDIA. Keep up the great work https://t.co/IZP21w7mZ8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2015

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Kalank and is looking forward to the release of Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.