'Go Corona Go': Sana Khan Was Really Angry, So She Did This

Sana Khan seems to be expressing all her anger on her laundry, at least her latest Instagram entry says so. The former Bigg Boss contestant, who is currently in home due to the nationwide lockdown, shared an adorably hilarious video on her Instagram profile, in which Sana, dressed in a printed white shirt and shorts, can be seen cleaning a bed sheet by beating it inside a bucket with her feet. The actress shared the video and wrote, "Go corona go. Saara gussa yahan (all my anger here). With that slogan, I removed every bit of dirt out of that sheet." She also wrapped her post saying, "By the way, I have 2 washing machines and you all know how." Take a look at the video shared by Sana here:

Within minutes of posting, the 32-year-old actress' video was flooded with reactions from her fans with comments such as "Hahahaha," "cute," and "nice."

Sana Khan, who keeps her Instafam busy with her ROFL TikTok videos, made headlines earlier this year when she announced her break-up with choreographer Melvin Louis. In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress revealed she's broken-up with choreographer Melvin Louis, claiming "he's a compulsive cheater." Sana Khan also shared screenshots of her interview to Bombay Times, in which she opened up about going into depression since her split with Melvin: "I have developed anxiety issues and am dealing with depression ever since," read the article. Sana began her Instagram post by writing: "This is my first and it has taken a lot of courage from me to come out and speak the truth. Coz there were so many people who believed in this relation and showed so much love and respect but unfortunately I didn't get it from where I should have gotten."

Sana Khan is an ex-Bigg Boss contestant and recently appeared in Bigg Boss 13. In Bollywood, she has featured in films such as Halla Bol, Jai ho and Wajah Tum Ho. She will next be seen in Tom, Dick And Harry 2 where she will share screen space with Jimmy Shergill, Aftab Shivdasani and Sharman Joshi.