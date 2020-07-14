Glee Cast And Other Stars Pay Tribute To Actress Naya Rivera

Highlights
- The actress is believed to have accidentally drowned
- She rented a boat with her young son
- Naya Rivera died at the age of 33
Glee actors and other celebrities paid tributes on social media to actress Naya Rivera, whose body was found in California's Lake Piru after six days of searching, where she drowned during a boat trip with her four-year-old son, reported news agency AFP. "The actress is believed to have accidentally drowned after renting the boat with her young son at the camping and recreational hotspot around an hour's drive northwest of Los Angeles," stated an AFP report. Becca Tobin, Naya Rivera's Glee co-star shared an extensive note for the late actress, an excerpt from which read, "She was a superstar who had nothing to gain from being kind to the new girl, but she was and that changed this new girl's entire experience on that show. I will forever be grateful to that beautiful human. My heart goes out to her family and her sweet boy."
Naya was insanely talented, breathtakingly gorgeous, and one of the wittiest people I've ever met, but the legacy she left behind for me is her kindness. I joined the cast of Glee in the third season and as the newcomer, I was intimidated and terrified. The cast was already such a tight-knit group who had been working incredibly hard together for over three years to make it a hit show and I never expected any of them to have time for me. To my surprise, Naya, one of the most beloved by the rest of the cast (and the entire world), showed me instant warmth and kindness. She invited me to parties and gatherings and was always there to give advice. She was a superstar who had nothing to gain from being kind to the new girl, but she was and that changed this new girl's entire experience on that show. I will forever be grateful to that beautiful human. My heart goes out to her family and her sweet boy.
Jane Lynch, who starred as a cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, remembered her co-star in these words: "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family."
Chris Colfer, who starred as Kurt Hummel in Glee, shared a cherished memory in the form of a throwback picture and in his eulogy, wrote: "Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying."
How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can't. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son.
Alex Newell posted a video with the late actress on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "My heart is broken. I truly had so much fun filming this little segment. We both clearly didn't wanna be there but made the most of it! Naya was truly a star."
My heart is broken.. I truly had soo much fun filming this little segment... we both clearly didn't wanna be there but made the most of it! Naya was truly a star.. one day as I was coming out of hair and make up I saw her sitting at base camp and she said "Alex... when you go on tour can you please say 'everybody say heeeyy Ms. Newell'' just for me!" I said absolutely we laughed and had a short little convo about life and music.. I'll cherish that moment for ever!! I watched her preform with such power, brilliance, and honesty.. While being a light as a person! The love she had for her family and friends was always clear! She will truly be missed! Josey you are loved by all the people who love your mother! My thoughts and prayers are with her family! Rest Sweet Angel..
Jenna Ushkowitz, posted a throwback picture and she wrote: "There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but ... Naya, you were a force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors."
There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but... Naya, you were a force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you'd always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on. You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already.
"I legitimately cannot imagine this world without you," wrote Kevin McHale in his eulogy for the Glee star, adding, "I just hope more than anything that her family is given the space and time to come to terms with this. For having such tiny body, Naya had such a gigantic presence, a void that will now be felt by all of us - those of us who knew her personally and the millions of you who loved her through your TVs. I love you, Bee."
My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. 7 years ago today, she and I were together in London when we found out about Cory. We were so far away, but I was so thankful that we had each other. A week ago today we were talking about running away to Hawaii. This doesn't make sense. And I know it probably never will. She was so independent and strong and the idea of her not being here is something I cannot comprehend. She was the single most quick-witted person I've ever met, with a steel-trap memory that could recall the most forgettable conversations from a decade ago verbatim. The amount of times she would memorize all of those crazy monologues on Glee the morning of and would never ever mess up during the scene... I mean, she was clearly more talented than the rest of us. She was the most talented person I've ever known. There is nothing she couldn't do and I'm furious we won't get to see more. I'm thankful for all the ways in which she made me a better person. She taught me how to advocate for myself and to speak up for the things and people that were important to me, always. I'm thankful for the times I grew an ab muscle from laughing so hard at something she said. I'm thankful she became like family. I'm thankful that my dad happened to have met her weeks before I did and when I got Glee, he told me to "look out for a girl named Naya because she seemed nice." Well dad, she was nice and she became one of my favorite people ever. If you were fortunate enough to have known her, you'll know that her most natural talent of all was being a mother. The way that she loved her boy, it was truly Naya at her most peaceful. I'm thankful that Naya got that beautiful little boy got back on that boat. I'm thankful he will have a strong family around him to protect him and tell him about his incredible mom. I just hope more than anything that her family is given the space and time to come to terms with this. For having such tiny body, Naya had such a gigantic presence, a void that will now be felt by all of us - those of us who knew her personally and the millions of you who loved her through your TVs. I love you, Bee.
Besides members of the Glee family, several Hollywood celebrities paid tributes to Naya Rivera on social media. "This is absolutely heartbreaking. Sending love and holding space for her son and loved ones," tweeted Many Moore.
Screenwriter-producer Steven Canals tweeted: "l will never be able to articulate the importance of seeing Naya, a Black Puerto Rican, portraying a queer Afro-Latina on primetime TV. I'm heartbroken over all the stories that will remain untold. RIP Naya Rivera."
Here are some more tributes:
RIP Naya Rivera. I'll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time..
Hold on tight to your people right now, if you're lucky enough to be near them
Naya Rivera was best-known for her performance as the cheerleader Santana Lopez in Ryan Murphy's mega-hit Fox musical dramedy Glee. She also made recurring appearances in the drama series Devious Maids. She most recently starred opposite Ne-Yo on the TV version of Step Up.
