Glee Cast And Other Stars Pay Tribute To Actress Naya Rivera

Glee actors and other celebrities paid tributes on social media to actress Naya Rivera, whose body was found in California's Lake Piru after six days of searching, where she drowned during a boat trip with her four-year-old son, reported news agency AFP. "The actress is believed to have accidentally drowned after renting the boat with her young son at the camping and recreational hotspot around an hour's drive northwest of Los Angeles," stated an AFP report. Becca Tobin, Naya Rivera's Glee co-star shared an extensive note for the late actress, an excerpt from which read, "She was a superstar who had nothing to gain from being kind to the new girl, but she was and that changed this new girl's entire experience on that show. I will forever be grateful to that beautiful human. My heart goes out to her family and her sweet boy."

Jane Lynch, who starred as a cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, remembered her co-star in these words: "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family."

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Chris Colfer, who starred as Kurt Hummel in Glee, shared a cherished memory in the form of a throwback picture and in his eulogy, wrote: "Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying."

Alex Newell posted a video with the late actress on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "My heart is broken. I truly had so much fun filming this little segment. We both clearly didn't wanna be there but made the most of it! Naya was truly a star."

Jenna Ushkowitz, posted a throwback picture and she wrote: "There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but ... Naya, you were a force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors."

"I legitimately cannot imagine this world without you," wrote Kevin McHale in his eulogy for the Glee star, adding, "I just hope more than anything that her family is given the space and time to come to terms with this. For having such tiny body, Naya had such a gigantic presence, a void that will now be felt by all of us - those of us who knew her personally and the millions of you who loved her through your TVs. I love you, Bee."

Besides members of the Glee family, several Hollywood celebrities paid tributes to Naya Rivera on social media. "This is absolutely heartbreaking. Sending love and holding space for her son and loved ones," tweeted Many Moore.

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Sending love and holding space for her son and loved ones. https://t.co/7RkKnj4xU7 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) July 13, 2020

Screenwriter-producer Steven Canals tweeted: "l will never be able to articulate the importance of seeing Naya, a Black Puerto Rican, portraying a queer Afro-Latina on primetime TV. I'm heartbroken over all the stories that will remain untold. RIP Naya Rivera."

I'll never be able to articulate the importance of seeing Naya, a Black Puerto Rican, portraying a queer Afro-Latina on primetime TV. I'm heartbroken over all the stories that will remain untold. #RIPNayaRiverapic.twitter.com/UGq2rDwWay — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) July 13, 2020

Here are some more tributes:

This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I'm lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 13, 2020

It feels strange to cry and mourn the loss of someone you never knew. But I grew up watching Glee- and Naya Rivera was such a beautiful talent. My heart breaks for her son.

Hold on tight to your people right now, if you're lucky enough to be near them — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 13, 2020

Naya Rivera was best-known for her performance as the cheerleader Santana Lopez in Ryan Murphy's mega-hit Fox musical dramedy Glee. She also made recurring appearances in the drama series Devious Maids. She most recently starred opposite Ne-Yo on the TV version of Step Up.

(With inputs from AFP)