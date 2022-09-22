Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan's Dating Advice For Son Aryan - 'Till You Decide To Get Married'

Gauri Khan with son Aryan. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Another week, another episode of Koffee With Karan. We must tell you that it was not just any episode. After all, Gauri Khan made a comeback to the Koffee couch after 17 long years. This time, with her dear friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. If you ask us to sum up the episode for you then it was all about friendship, gossip, and, of course, some secrets. Be it Maheep Kapoor giving marriage advice to the newlyweds in Bollywood or Gauri Khan opening up about the turbulent times her family went through in the past, the episode has ticked all the boxes. Now, let us cut to the rapid-fire round. Focus: Gauri Khan. When Karan Johar asks her, “One advice you give Aryan Khan about dating?” The interior designer says, “Date as many girls as you want till you decide to get married and then full stop.”

During the same segment, Gauri Khan also revealed that Aryan Khan is her fashion police. To KJo's question, “Who out of Aryan, Suhana, AbRam is the following - the one who is your fashion police,” Gauri Khan, without wasting any minute, replies “Aryan”. Bhavana and Maheep, just like us, look equally surprised. She then adds, “I am not allowed to wear full sleeve shirts. He hates shirts. I can wear T-shirts. Like, I am not allowed to wear many things. Like, he doesn't like jackets on me.” While, Bhavana and Maheep are still looking at Gauri in disbelief, Karan steps in to add, “Well, I must say…Can you imagine what he must think of me?” To this, Gauri Khan says, “Why don't you have a chat with him”. KJo replies, “I think, I should. He must have a lot to say.”

As per Gauri Khan, AbRam, among all three of her children, has the strongest personality. She thinks Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her debut with The Archies, “is too matured” for her age.

Gauri Khan, during the appearance on the show, also opened up about the time when Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year after a raid on a cruise ship. He got a clean chit from the NCB.

“Yes, as a family, we've been through... I think nothing can be worse than what we've just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone,” Gauri Khan added.