Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Inside Hrithik Roshan's Visarjan Diaries With Family And Girlfriend Saba Azad

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Ganesh Chaturthi fever has gripped Bollywood and how. The latest star to share glimpses of the festivity with social media is none other than Dhoom 2 actor Hrithik Roshan. The 49-year-old actor treated his fans to pictures of Ganesh visarjan at his Mumbai home on Saturday. In the first picture shared, the star can be seen posing with the Ganapati idol, with his family by his side. The frame included Hrithik Roshan, his dad Rakesh Roshan, mom Pinkie, sister Sunaina and niece Suranika. Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad, who joined in the celebrations, was also spotted in the picture. In the second video shared, the star can be seen immersing the Ganpati idol in water with a little help from his niece Suranika.

While Hrithik can be seen in his casuals, his girlfriend looked lovely in a yellow kurta.

Sharing the Visarjan images, Hrithik wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya ‘Tis the season for our Home and Hearts to be filled with joy & modaks. (Modaks for everyone else)."

See what Hrithik Roshan posted:

Besides Hrithik, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty and others were also seen posting images and videos from their visarjan diaries.

Shilpa Shetty posted a video of herself dancing at the visarjan with her son Viaan, husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita on Thursday. Shilpa Shetty, sharing the video on Instagram, wrote, "Saying goodbye to our Gannu Raja is always the most difficult part, but we will wait for him to come back next year with even more love, peace, blessings, positivity, and happiness for all of us."

Check out Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was joined by BFFs Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda during visarjan. In one of the photos, the trio can be seen happily posing together. "Visarjan partners," she captioned the picture.

This is the post we are talking about:

Coming back to Hrithik and his girlfriend, days ago, Saba attended Hrithik Roshan's niece Suranika's birthday celebrations. She shared a bunch of pictures with the birthday girl and Pashmina Roshan on Instagram. In the caption, Saba wrote, "Last night at our Suru bean's birthday celebrations!! Happy birthday you sweetest bravest most talented human you Suranika live forever pls thanks. Also, it's true, girls make the world go round!! These two in particular [heart emojis].” Replying to the post, Pashmina commented, "Blessed to have you 2.” In another comment, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Suru. I love you so much." Suranika also reacted to Saba's post. “Hehehe I love you two so much,” read her comment.

On the work front, Saba Azad was last seen in the web show Rocket Boys 2. Hrithik Roshan's latest box office outing was Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will be next seen in Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.