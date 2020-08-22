Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: In Which Riteish Deshmukh's Sons Riaan And Rahyl Make Eco-Friendly Ganesha From Scratch

Riaan And Rahyl in a still from the video (courtesy riteishd)

Highlights Riteish shared a video of his sons making a Ganesha idol

In the past, Riteish had shared video of him making Ganesha idols

"Eco-friendly Ganesha from Riaan and Rahyl," he captioned the video

"Ganapati Bappa Morya" - to you from Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's sons Riaan, 5, and Rahyl, 4. On Ganesh Chaturthi every year, Riteish Deshmukh shares his unique ideas behind creating eco-friendly Ganesha idols every year and this year too fans were treated to a video. On Ganesh Chaturthi this year, the job was taken over by pint-sized Riaan and Rahyl, who created an eco-friendly Ganesha idol from scratch with help from their father. Sharing the adorable video, Riteish Deshmukh wrote: "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi - wishing happiness and prosperity to you and your entire family. Eco-friendly Ganesha from Riaan and Rahyl."

The video begins with Riaan and Rahyl playfully making paper balls out of old newspapers. Then with the help of their father, Riaan and Rahyl shaped the paper balls into a Ganesha-like structure. Then the idol was fine-tuned with shaping and structuring. The last phase was the colouring session, during which Riaan and Rahyl had a great deal of fun - reveals the video. The tiny artists didn't miss a single spot and voila. Ganpati was ready.

Take a look at Riteish Deshmukh's video here:

#HappyGaneshChaturthi - wishing happiness and prosperity to you and your entire family. #EcofriendlyGanesha from Riaan & Rahyl pic.twitter.com/hyHw1xWQ2P — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 22, 2020

On Ganesh Chaturthi last year, Riteish Deshmukh shared his video of DIY Ganpati idol, which he created out of mud-clay. The end of the video also shared glimpses of tiny Ganpati idols made by Riaan and Rahyl. Here's what he had written: "I made the Ganesha idol at home out of mud-clay. I want to be responsible towards my environment, hope we can leave a better-cleaner planet for our children. They learn from what they see. Wishing you all happiness and prosperity."

I made the Ganesha idol at home out of Mud-clay. I want to be responsible towards my environment,hope we can leave a better-cleaner planet for our children. They learn from what they see. wishing you all happiness & prosperity #HappyGaneshChaturthi#ecofriendly#GanpatiBappaMoryapic.twitter.com/qhWBsXdvw1 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 2, 2019

On Ganesh Chaturthi in 2017, Riteish Deshmukh was in America but he did not miss out on creating an eco-friendly Ganpati even then:

Riteish Deshmukh is best known for his roles in films such as Humshakals, Ek Villain, Bangistan, Banjo, Marjaavaan, Housefull 3, among others. He was last seen in Baaghi 3.