<i>Gandhi Talks</i> Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arvind Swami's Silent Revolution

In an era dominated by robust soundscapes and dialogue-driven films, a wish for silence might sound far-fetched. But when a film deploys silence as its mode of communication, it seems to have a bigger purpose than merely entertaining the audience.

Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar and headlined by a powerful cast comprising Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav, Gandhi Talks claims to bring back the "silent era" of films.

The trailer of the film was unveiled today. It will release in theaters on January 30.

Breaking Down the Trailer

The trailer introduces three major characters played by Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Arvind Swamy.

It appears that Vijay Sethupathi's character lives with his mother amid hard times and poverty.

Arvind Swamy's character stands in stark contrast to Sethupathi's. A civil engineer by profession, Swamy is the driving force behind many skyscrapers. But his house of dreams seems shattered by an unforeseen tragedy.

Aditi Rao Hydari plays Sethupathi's love interest.

Their lives seem ravaged by money, power, machinery, and forces beyond their control.

How these intertwined lives navigate the unforeseen drives the plot toward a climax.

The concluding spectacle—featuring images of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Bhagat Singh—speaks volumes.

About Gandhi Talks

The music has been composed by A.R. Rahman. Produced by Zee Studios, Kyoorius, and Moviemill, the film premiered at the International Film Festival of India in 2023. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Marathi.