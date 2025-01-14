<i>Game Changer</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Ram Charan's Film Sees A Dip On First Monday, Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore

Ram Charan's Game Changer is steadily approaching the ₹100 crore-club. On day 4, the S Shankar directorial witnessed a dip at the box office and earned ₹8.5 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk.

On its first Monday, the film recorded an overall 20.58% Telugu occupancy. With this, the political action drama's total domestic collection has reached ₹97 crore.

To cater to a broader audience, Game Changer has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The film showcases Ram Charan in dual roles as H. Ram Nandan and his father, Appanna. Kiara Advani is seen as Ram's wife, Deepika.

The project also features Anjali, Nassar, SJ Suryah, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma in important roles.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first-weekend box office figures of the Hindi version of Game Changer on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Despite positive feedback in the #Hindi circuits, #GameChanger hasn't been able to unlock its true potential...

"The weekend numbers don't reflect the substantial growth/jump typically expected from a big-budget, highly anticipated film.”

Taran Adarsh added, “While the 3-day total is respectable, the overall outcome should have been stronger, especially considering the high costs involved. #GameChanger #Hindi [Week 1] Fri 8.64 cr, Sat 8.43 cr, Sun 9.52 cr. Total: ₹ 26.59 cr.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Game Changer 2 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Game Changer is action-packed all right, but the film is bereft of logic. It goes backwards and sideways, in the latter case literally so in the form of a sidekick (comedian Sunil) who can neither walk straight nor look anybody in the eye.”

Game Changer marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Kiara Advani and Ram Charan. The project has been backed by Dil Raju under his banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations.