Meet Bhutanese Actor Sangay Tsheltrim, Shah Rukh Khan's Co-Star And Real Life Jawan

Sangay Tsheltrim with SRK. (courtesy: sangaytsheltrim)

Bhutanese actor Sangay Tsheltrim's role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has earned him endless love. In the film, Tsheltrim plays a police officer, Juju, who helps Shah Rukh Khan's Azad meet his father, Vikram Rathore. As a child, Juju had promised Vikram Rathore, "Jab main badha ho jaunga toh pata lagaunga ki aap kaun hai [When I grow up, I will find who you [Vikram Rathore] are]." Well, it is safe to say that Tsheltrim is the only real-life jawan in the Atlee directorial. Tsheltrim is an ex-army officer. He was a part of the Royal Bodyguard of Bhutan, an elite task force for the security of the King and other members of the royal family. Tsheltrim made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Radhe (2021). After working with two Bollywood superstars [Salman and Shah Rukh Khan], Tsheltrim's popularity is growing in India. However, back in Bhutan, he is already a star.

An Ex-Army Officer

Sangay Tsheltrim was commissioned into the Royal Bhutan Army in December 2005, The Print reported. He went on to become a part of the Royal Bodyguard of Bhutan. In the initial years, Tsheltrim was deployed along the northern borders of China and Bhutan. In a picture shared on Instagram earlier this year, Tsheltrim is seen standing next to the King. The side note read, “My King comes first always and every time. Long live, Your Majesty."

Now, look at Sangay Tsheltrim with “His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck.”

First Film

Tsheltrim made his acting debut with the Bhutanese film Singye. It was released in 2018. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster. As per Cinema Bhutan, a public group on Facebook, Tsheltrim won the ‘Best New Comer Actor' award for his role in Singye.

Bollywood Debut

Sangay Tsheltrim made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Radhe. Earlier this year in May, Tsheltrim shared a “now and then” post with the superstar. Tsheltrim mentioned that he will be “forever grateful” to Salman Khan. “‘Age is just a number.' Now and then. Exactly 4 years. Salman Khan sir, forever grateful,” read the caption.

Encounter With Shah Rukh Khan

Sangay Tsheltrim is “so happy” to be a part of this “record-breaking and record-creating movie” Jawan. The actor is “overwhelmed” and “honoured” with the response and love he is getting for his role. Recalling his first encounter with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Tsheltrim told Connect FM Canada, “Shah Rukh Khan hugged me and said ‘Sangay, thank you very much for accepting the role'. It really touched my heart. He's such a big star and I am nobody."

Other Projects

Earlier this year in March, Sangay Tsheltrim's Lingpoen was released. The film also marked his debut as a producer. The name of his production house is Sangay Tsheltrim Films. The actor was also seen in The Freelancer, headlined by Mohit Raina. The web show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

He owns a gym

Sangay Tsheltrim is particular about his fitness routine. His workout videos are truly inspirational. He also owns one of the biggest gyms in Bhutan. It is called the Thimphu Muscle Factory.