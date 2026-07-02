Frankie Muniz And Paige Price Announce Divorce After 10 Years Of Marriage: "We're Happier"

Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price, have announced that they are separating after 10 years of togetherness. The Malcolm in the Middle actor shared the life update on Instagram by posting a family picture featuring the two of them and their son.

He revealed that they've decided to get divorced and have been privately separated before making the difficult decision to permanently transition into friends and co-parents for their son.

Revealing that the decision came after a period of reflection, Muniz wrote, “Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage.”

“After 10 beautiful years together, we've grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents. We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we're both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we've shared,” he added.

The post further read, “I'm endlessly grateful to Paige for everything she's done for me and our family. She put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter. That foundation of respect and friendship isn't going anywhere.”

The couple confirmed they will continue to co-parent their son and work side-by-side. They plan to remain business partners and will continue to build their racing venture as a team.

The former couple concluded their announcement by requesting space and privacy as they navigate this new chapter for their family. “We're closing one chapter with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead, for us as individuals and especially for our son. We both choose to not entertain any questions on this matter. Please respect our family's privacy during this time,” he added.

This comes after he deleted an initial video announcement revealing the split, which came under public scrutiny. Paige defended her husband in the comment section, mentioning the since-deleted original post.

“Frankie, I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old fun video of our family because people are so cruel to you. This world is so fucked… divorce is bad, sure - it's not like we're excited about it… but we're two adults who know how to be on the same team. I can't believe people could scrutinize that,” she wrote.

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price's Previous Post

Initially, the couple chose a light-hearted way to break the news. They posted a collaborative video of themselves dancing to “We the Kings- Check Yes, Juliet” alongside their five-year-old son Mauz. At the end of the video, the Malcolm in the Middle actor held up Mauz and pretended to play him like an air guitar.

“Who says you can't stay best friends with your baby momma?” the overlay text read.

However, the unconventional divorce announcement drew backlash from the public. In response, Muniz quickly deleted the video and replaced it with a simple family photograph.

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price's Relationship Timeline

Muniz and Paige first crossed paths in 2016 at an event in California. The chemistry led to an engagement in November 2018. The couple hosted an intimate, formal wedding ceremony in February 2020.

A year later, they embraced parenthood with the birth of their baby boy in March 2021, whom they lovingly named Mauz.