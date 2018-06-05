'Forgive Me': Rakhi Sawant Apologises For Once Telling Sunny Leone To 'Get Lost' Rakhi Sawant apologised to Sunny Leone for making unpleasant comments about her

Rakhi Sawant at an event in Mumbai

"Hi Sunny, forgive me," said Rakhi Rakhi said that she had 'judged' Sunny Leone Rakhi Sawant also opened about her own struggles to enter the industry Juzzbaatt - Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak, reports



Rakhi said that she had 'judged' Sunny Leone because she is not in a position to do what the Ragini MMS 2 actress has done. Bigg Boss 5. Rakhi Sawant was a part of the first season.



At the same show, Rakhi Sawant also opened about her own struggles to enter the industry. She said to have been 'exploited by the producers' when she entered the industry as an 'innocent' girl in the hope of getting work, mid-day reports. Rakhi Sawant appeared on Juzzbaatt - Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak with Arshi Khan, also an Bigg Boss alumnus.



Rakhi Sawant has appeared in hit dance sequences like Mohabbat Hai Mirchi, Pardesiya and Dekhta Hai Tu Kya. She had a small role in films such as Masti and Main Hoon Na.



Meanwhile, Sunny Leone has films like Jism 2, Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela on her resume. She has appeared in hit songs like Laila Main Laila and Pink Lips. She is currently working on her Tamil debut Veeramadevi.





