'Forgive Me': Rakhi Sawant Apologises For Once Telling Sunny Leone To 'Get Lost'

Rakhi Sawant apologised to actress Sunny Leone for making unpleasant comments about her on Rajeev Khandelwal's new talk show, reports mid-day . Rakhi apparently had an issue with Sunny Leone working in the Hindi film industry and hence, she had made some nasty remarks against her. "Hi Sunny, forgive me," said Rakhi to Sunny Leone on the show, mid-day reports, admitting that she was wrong because she didn't know about her struggle. Years ago, during a media interaction, Rakhi had said, "You, Sunny Leone, you get lost from my India. Ok? You just get lost from my film industry." She had also referred Sunny as a 'competition.'Rakhi said that she had 'judged' Sunny Leone because she is not in a position to do what theactress has done. Sunny Leone, 37, before entering Bollywood, was an adult film star . She made her debut with reality show. Rakhi Sawant was a part of the first season.At the same show, Rakhi Sawant also opened about her own struggles to enter the industry. She said to have been 'exploited by the producers' when she entered the industry as an 'innocent' girl in the hope of getting work, mid-day reports. Rakhi Sawant appeared onwith Arshi Khan, also analumnus. Rakhi Sawant has appeared in hit dance sequences likeand. She had a small role in films such asandMeanwhile, Sunny Leone has films likeandon her resume. She has appeared in hit songs likeand. She is currently working on her Tamil debut