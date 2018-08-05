For Sarfarosh 2, 'Big Fan' John Abraham Takes Over From Aamir Khan

John Abraham photographed in Mumbai

Highlights "It's a challenge but it's a different character," said John "It's going to be very exciting," he added Sarfarosh 2 is expected to go on floors next year

John Abraham is all set to play the lead in Sarfarosh 2 - the upcoming sequel to Aamir Khan's iconic 1999 film on cross-border terrorism. Confirming reports about his new film, John Abraham was quoted by news agency PTI as saying: "John Mathew Matthan and I are co-producing the film. We are still working on the script but yes it's happening with me. We plan to go on floors next year. He is probably the only director whose house I went to after seeing Sarfarosh and said 'Man what a film'." John Mathew Matthan helmed the 1999 movie as well, whose interesting cast included names like Sonali Bendre and Naseeruddin Shah.

The first one cast Aamir Khan as ACP Ajay Singh Rathod, who carried out a detailed investigation to against inter country smuggling and terrorist activities. But the second movie will have a different storyline and protagonist, said John. When asked if he's ready to fill Aamir's shoes, he told PTI: "I'm in fact very excited. I love Aamir Khan, I'm his big fan. It's a challenge but it's a different character, different story but the ethos is the same. It's going to be very exciting." Sarfarosh 2 will reportedly focus on the Naxal movement and red corridor in India.

In 1999, Sarfarosh won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, followed by several Filmfare trophies.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, busy star John Abraham will next be seen in Independence Day release Satyameva Jayate, which clashes with Akshay Kumar's Gold at the box office. John also has Romeo Akbar Walter and Batla House in the line-up.

(With PTI inputs)