For Sanju's Manisha Koirala, 'Every Day Is A Blessing.' She Explains Why

Manisha Koirala, who is gearing up for the release of her next film Sanju said that it was her "health crisis" that made her more appreciative towards life, news agency PTI reported. For Manisha, every day is a "blessing" and the actress derives joy in simple pleasures of life. The 47-year-old actress is a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She said that the life threatening disease has "changed" her life forever. "When I was at the brink of losing it all - with my health crisis - that made me appreciate life. For me, everyday is a blessing. I look at things which I ignored earlier. I enjoy sunrise, being barefoot on the grass, the stars in the sky, the breeze on your face or the ruffle of the leaves. I feel blessed to be alive," Manisha Koirala told PTI.



Manisha Koirala said she is "at a relaxed and excited space" in her career and life. She had done more than 80 films and made a comeback with Dear Maya last year. Manisha is the star of films like Bombay, Criminal, 1942: A Love Story and Lajja. She is always thrilled about the feedback for her performances. "When you get good reviews for your work, it's reassuring. You wonder 'even after 80 plus movies?' and I say yes. It's always nice to hear good feedback," Manisha added.



Manisha Koirala will next be seen in Sanju, where she plays the role of Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis Dutt. On working with Rajkumar Hirani (director of Sanju) Manisha said: "I had a very good director and the team was so good, half of my battle was won there. When you work with good directors, it's easier because they've already done the ground work, research. We did a lot of look tests, watched documentaries, read books. I tried to bring out what we could."



Manisha also featured in Netflix anthology Lust Stories where she co-starred with Sanjay Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.



