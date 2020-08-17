For Pandit Jasraj, Tributes From AR Rahman, Shabana Azmi And Other Stars

"Indian classical music has lost one of its shining stars," tweeted AR Rahman

A file photo of Pandit Jasraj.

  • Pandit Jasraj died at the age of 90
  • He died of cardiac arrest in New Jersey, US
  • Pandit Jasraj was awarded with Padma Vibhushan in 2000
Legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj died at the age of 90 in New Jersey, US on Monday. A statement issued by Pandit Jasraj's family read, "With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA." The veteran vocalist was remembered by Bollywood stars as well as members of the music fraternity. AR Rahman, Vishal Dadlani, Adnan Sami and other musicians found an outlet on social media and Twitter has been deluged by tributes for Pandit Jasraj. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman tweeted: "RIP Pandit Jasraj. Indian classical music has lost one of its shining stars."

"A huge pillar of Hindustani sangeet has fallen today. My heart felt condolence to Pandit Jasraj's family. I can see him standing on the stage with his arms raised as if he is blessing all of us and in his soft and silken voice for the last time he is saying jai ho," read lyricist Javed Akhtar's tweet.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Pandit Jasraj. Ever since my accident in January 2020, I've been waking up to the strains of the best of Pandit Jasraj and am deeply grateful for the solace his voice has given me over the years. Condolences to Durga and the family," veteran actress Shabana Azmi tweeted.

Vishal Dadlani, in his eulogy piece wrote: "Just heard of the passing of the legendary Pandit Jasraj ji. My condolence to music itself and to every musician on the planet. A truly monumental loss. My heart goes out to my friends Jatin and Lalit Pandit, Shweta and Shraddha Pandit and of course Durga Jasraj ji, and the family."

Adnan Sami shared a chunk of memories and wrote in his tweet: "Moments with him are one of the most cherished moments of my life. I learned so much from his music. He encouraged me so much. One of the highlights of my life is him singing my composition. He's left a musical treasure for us that is immortal! I will miss him."

Singer-composer Salim Merchant tweeted: "Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji has left us...His voice and music has inspired and left a deep impact on the history of Indian classical music."

Randeep Hooda paid tribute to Pandit Jasraj in his tweet and wrote: "A cultural icon of classical proportions. Raag to khyal - pure class. Rest in peace Pandit Jasraj ji."

"India has lost another one of her most illustrious son's. Pandit Jasrajji's legacy will live on. Deep respect and gratitude for his rich contributions to art. Condolences to his family, friends and all those he mentored," tweeted Dia Mirza.

"Tributes and heartfelt condolences at the passing of legendary classical singer Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj ji. Om Shanti," wrote filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

In a career spanning almost 80 years, Pandit Jasraj was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. His father Pandit Motiram and brother Pandit Pratap Narayan were also accomplished musicians.

