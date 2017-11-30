Firangi Preview: Kapil Sharma Is All Set With His 'Magic Kick' Firangi will hit the theatres tomorrow

Kapil Sharma in Firangi. (Image courtesy: Kapil Sharma ) New Delhi: Highlights Kapil Sharma features as an Indian villager in the film Firangi also stars Ishita Dutta as Kapil's lover Sargi Firangi is directed by Rajiv Dhingra Firangi is finally over. The Rajiv Dhingra-directed film hits the screens tomorrow and it seems the Internet can't keep calm as Kapil Sharma's film is already trending. In Firangi, Kapil plays the role of Manga, an Indian villager, who goes through trouble while serving the British government. The film also stars actress Ishita Dutta as Sargi, who romances Kapil in Firangi. How Manga's government job affects his interpersonal relationships forms the film's plot. Stars like Rishi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have already praised Kapil's work in the film. Here are a few reasons why we can't keep calm about Firangi, which releases tomorrow:



#1 Firangi is Kapil Sharma's second film:



Abbas Mustan's 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The film was not a hit at the box office but Kapil Sharma managed to garner love from his fans and followers. Firangi is Kapil's second film after Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and the actor comedian is already excited about the film.



#2Firangi is set in the backdrop of Punjab:



The film has been shot in some places of Punjab, which are very beautifully depicted in the film and will make you enjoy the colours of Punjab's culture. Firangi's songs like Sajna Sohne Jiha and Sahiba will definitely make you fall in love with Punjab ki mitti.



# 3 Manga's magical kick:



In Firangi, Kapil Sharma features as Indian villager Manga, who is famous for his 'magical kick.' The film is all about Kapil Sharma's kick and his love for Firangis.



#4 Firangi has a charm of old-school romance:



Earlier in an interview with news agency IANS, of her character,



Before you head to the theatres, here's Firangi's trailer:





We are super excited about Firangi. Are you?



