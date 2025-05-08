Film On Operation Sindoor? 15 Bollywood Studios Rush To Register Title

A large number of Bollywood celebrities have supported India's Operation Sindoor, which was carried out in response to the terror attack on Pahalgam. According to an India Today report, 15 filmmakers and Bollywood studios are rushing to register Operation Sindoor title. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari has confirmed it to the publication. According to the report, around 15 filmmakers and studios filled in their applications at the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (one of the associations that works towards registration of film titles).

The trend is not new in Bollywood. The industry boasts of showing nationalistic fervour on screen.

"Whenever a big national event occurs, filmmakers tend to call dibs on the title. Even if a film will not be made, it's safer to have the title registered. However, after the success of Uri, War, or Fighter, filmmakers have understood that war films continue to be a favourite genre, and hence they would want to someday work on a film on Operation Sindoor also," India Today quoted a source.

Ashoke Pandit told India Today, "Yes, I've applied to register the title 'Operation Sindoor'. Whether a film will be made on the topic is still far-fetched, but as filmmakers and producers, we often register titles the moment something interesting happens - it's the first and important step, because without a title, you can't even begin planning a film.

"Everyone who has applied for the title has done so after the incident occurred. That doesn't necessarily mean all of them will make a film, but registering gives them the option to explore it further. I can identify with this subject very well. I know what this country has gone through - we've been fighting this battle as victims for 30-35 years. So I know the integrity of this terrorist country. It is a very important subject for me as someone who has suffered because of Pakistan directly. We suffered the worst genocide at their hands."

According to trade sources, Mahaveer Jain's company was the first to register this title under its name. Alongside, Ashoke Pandit, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and studios like T-Series and Zee Studios, reportedly, applied for the same title for their potential films.

While the initial reports suggested that Reliance Industries was also among the contenders, they have issued a statement, refuting the claim.

"Reliance Industries has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery.

"Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation. Reliance Industries and all its stakeholders are incredibly proud of Operation Sindoor, which came about in response to a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India's uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism.

"Reliance stands fully in support of our Government and Armed Forces in this fight against terrorism.Our commitment to the motto of 'INDIA FIRST' remains unwavering," added the statement.