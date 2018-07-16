Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Celebrate France's FIFA World Cup Victory In Paris

Aishwarya and Aaradhya in Paris (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her six-year-old daughter Aaradhya didn't watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 final at the stadium in Moscow (Russia), but were lucky enough to witness the celebrations of France's victory against Croatia. Wondering how? We'll tell you. Aishwarya and Aaradhya are in Paris (France's capital), where the celebrations are in full swing. FIFA World Cup ended on Sunday night with France's 4-2 victory against Croatia. Aishwarya has beautifully collated the victory celebrations on Instagram, which she appears to have clicked from her hotel room. In some selfies of the mother-daughter duo, Aaradhya can be seen posing with a victory sign and pouting. (How cute, Aaradhya). Take a look:



"Paris right now," she captioned this picture.

This is the view from Aishwarya's window.

Aishwarya also Instagrammed a picture of French player Kylian Mbappe, holding the trophy.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya left for Paris earlier this month. The 44-year-old actress shot for Swiss brand Longines' new collection in Paris and after wrapping up the work, the duo are touring Paris and like how.



Here are some of the pictures from Aishwarya and Aaradhya's Paris diaries.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya's husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan watched the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup last week.



Last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's next film is Fanney Khan, in which she co-stars with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Fanney Khan, directed by Atul Manjrekar, hits the screens on August 3. She is yet to finalise Shree Narayan Singh's Jasmine and the remakes of Raat Aur Din and Woh Kaun Thi?.