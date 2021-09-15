'Fear For Life' Keeps Actor Aruna Irani Away From Working

Aruna Irani shared this image. (courtesy arunairanikohli)

Highlights "Sometimes, I feel like I should start working again," she said

"At times, I feel bored sitting at home," she added

"I even get pressured by my family member," she said

Veteran actress Aruna Irani, in a recent interview with ETimes, spoke about why she isn't seen working anymore. The 75-year-old actress, who has starred in several TV shows and Bollywood films, stated that she has decided not to work due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She even added that her family doesn't want her to work till the time the situation gets better. The actress told ETimes, "Sometimes, I feel like I should start working again but fear for life keeps me away from taking up any new projects. I even get pressured by my family members to stop working and I completely agree with them because they care for me. They feel I have done a lot of work so far and now it's time for me to take a breather, which even I feel is right. But at times, I feel bored sitting at home."

The Beta actress added, "It will take time for us to bounce back to normal and get back on the sets. Considering my age, I feel this is not the right time to step out and work."

The actress added that she does have a few offers but she doesn't want to sign any project till December. "There is a lot of work around me but I can't take any projects right now. At least till December this year, I won't be signing any new shows or films," she said.

In terms of TV shows, she Aruna Irani has featured in films like Beta, Bombay To Goa, Upkar, Laadla, Raja Babu, Lawaaris to name a few.

She has also starred in TV shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Dekha Ek Khwaab, Parichay: Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka and Jhansi Ki Rani. She produced Vaidehiand even acted in it. She acted, produced and directed TV show Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand.