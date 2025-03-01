Aruna Irani Injured In An Accident In Bangkok, Shares Health Update

Veteran actress Aruna Irani suffered a fall in Bangkok two weeks ago during a shopping trip with friends. The veteran actress has now shared an update on her health and opened up about the incident.

In a chat with ETimes, Aruna Irani revealed that just two days into her vacation, she tripped while walking on the road. Recalling the moment, she said, "I was simply enjoying myself when the accident happened. 'Itni masti karungi toh ye toh hona hi hai'. [If I have this much fun, this is bound to happen.] I received immediate medical attention in Bangkok, and after two weeks of recovery, I returned to Mumbai.”

Aruna Irani humorously added, “Bangkok mein shopping karna bhari pad gaya. [Shopping in Bangkok turned out to be costly.]”

Clarifying that the trip wasn't for work, the veteran actress joked, "I had only gone for shopping, but it turned out to be quite an expensive trip for me (laughs). Now, even if someone asks me to go shopping, I just say no!"

Aruna Irani also mentioned that after returning to Mumbai, she caught a viral infection. She is now recovering from that as well.

"Life brings such moments, and this was my turn. I'm 80 now, but I know I'll get through this," she concluded.

Aruna Irani has been a familiar name in Indian cinema since the 1950s. She has featured in films like Patthar Ke Sanam, Aan Milo Sajna, Bombay to Goa, Bobby, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Jaani Dushman, among others.

She has also made her mark on television with shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Babul Ki Bitiya Chali Doli Saja Ke, Parichay — Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali.

Most recently, Aruna Irani was seen in the 2024 film Ghudchadi, alongside Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.