Manoj Kumar's <i>Upkar</i> Co-Star Aruna Irani Recalls His Final Days: "Fluids Would Fill Up In His Lungs"

Renowned Indian actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar died on Friday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 87. His co-star and actress Aruna Irani, who was coincidentally hospitalised at the same facility, shared her memories of his final days in a conversation with ETimes.

Irani, who was unable to visit Manoj Kumar due to her own health issues, revealed, "When I fractured my leg, I was admitted to the same hospital as him, but I was unable to meet him because of my state. Fluids would fill up in his lungs, and he had to spend a few days in the hospital before he could come back."

Speaking about her long-standing relationship with Manoj Kumar and his family, Irani expressed, "His wife (Shashi Goswami) was always nice to us, and we received special treatment from the two, and I worked in the majority of his films." The two actors collaborated on several significant projects, including Upkar (1967), Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), and Patthar Ke Samaan (1967).

She added, "He was a great person with a kind heart, and when you share that bond with someone, you don't just remember the films you did together, but you remember all the memories you made while working with them."

Throughout his career, Manoj Kumar earned the moniker "Bharat Kumar" for his contributions to patriotic cinema in India. His illustrious filmography features critically acclaimed works such as Shaheed (1965), Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974).

Kumar's son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed his father's death and announced that the final rites will be conducted tomorrow.