Fatima Sana Shaikh's Twist To Viral Dance Challenge: 'What Happens In The Van'

Fatima Sana Shaikh in a still from the video. (courtesy: fatimsanashaikh)

Fatima Sana Shaikh tried the viral 'Monkey Dance Challenge' that has been trending on Instagram. Fatima tried the challenge with her team in her vanity van and the video is just too much fun. In the video, the actress, dressed in a pink saree, can be seen dancing with all her heart as the track Rage Monkey plays in the backdrop. She captioned the post, "What happens in the van, stays in the van." The comments section was filled up with comments like, "This is hilarious." Another one added, "Nailed it." A third read, "This is amazing." Another Instagram user wrote, "Crazy hilarious and at the same time so very energetic Fatima.'"

Check out the video here:

Fatima Sana Shaikh became a household name after she featured in Nitesh Tiwari's super hit film Dangal, alongside Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. Before her breakout movie, the actress starred in television shows like Ladies Special and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She also starred in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. She also featured in Anurag Basu's Ludo, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari and Ajeeb Daastaans . The actress was also seen in Netflix's Thar, alongside Anil and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

The actress will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra. Directed by by Meghna Gulzar, the film is slated to release on December 1 this year. It will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal at the box office. This is Vicky Kaushal's second project with Meghna Gulzar. The duo have earlier worked together in the 2018 critically acclaimed Raazi, which was also a box office hit.