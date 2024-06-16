Father's Day 2024: Priyanka Chopra's Shout Out To Nick Jonas: 'You Are An Amazing Dad'

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra )

Priyanka Chopra's Father's Day special posts will melt your hearts. Priyanka Chopra shared adorable messages along with beautiful snapshots. She shared a picture of Nick Jonas in which he can be seen feeding daughter Malti Marie while he looks outside a window. Priyanka wrote in the note, "Watching you with our daughter fills my heart with gratitude. You are an amazing dad and husband." Priyanka Chopra added Happyfatherday hashtag to her post. Remembering her late father Ashok Chopra on this occasion, Priyanka shared a throwback picture from her childhood days. In the picture shared, Priyanka can be seen looking at her father wistfully. She wrote in the caption, "Dearest papa - You're always with me in my heart. Miss you papa."

This is what Priyanka Chopra posted about her father:

Priyanka also shared a lovely snap of father-in-law Kevin Jonas in which he can be seen holding Malti Marie on his lap and showing her a thing at a distance. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Happy Father's Day Dad, love youuuu." Take a look:

Incidentally, Priyanka celebrated her mother's birthday a day ago. Sharing pictures from the intimate celebration, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever known. Thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader, my mother, happy birthday." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood rom-com Love Again. Priyanka has recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State, helmed by Ilya Naishuller. It also features Idris Elba, John Cena and Jack Quaid. Priyanka Chopra is busy with the shooting of her new film Bluff.