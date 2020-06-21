Father's Day 2020: Adorable Wishes From Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar And Others

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

On father's day, Bollywood celebrities lit up Instagram with priceless pictures of themselves with their fathers. Celebrating father's day, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture collage featuring himself and his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and it is pure gold. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan can be seen sitting and writing in the same pose. Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote a caption, "Hume padhao na... rishton ki koi aur kitaab... padhi hain poojya babuji ke chehare kee... jhurriyaan hum ne.." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt shared an adorable picture with dad Mahesh Bhatt and it is making her Instafam swoon. The picture, which is a silhouette, perfectly captures the mood of Alia and Mahesh Bhatt. Alia wrote, "My father, my friend.. my rock when I need to be held.. my water when I need to flow.. my air when I want to fly.. how one person can be so many people I've never understood.. but what I have understood is there's no one like you! My special beautiful daddy.. I feel so grateful to know you every day! Thank you for making me and being you! I love you." See her post here:

Akshay Kumar shared an adorable picture of holding daughter Nitara and wrote, "I'm sure watching your child fall asleep in your arms gives you as much peace as practicing yoga."

Anushka Sharma shared a set of beautiful pictures where her dad can be seen kissing her. "I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine," read an excerpt from her post.

Sonam Kapoor shared a set of pictures with dad Anil Kapoor and her father-in-law and accompanied it with a warm note. "I'm blessed to be born to a father who has taught me the value of integrity, morals, progressive ideas and the importance of work ethic, I'm lucky enough to marry into a family where my father-in-law leads by example with his optimism, spirituality and doing everything he does with an unbeatable conscience," read an excerpt from her post.

Shweta Bachchan's father's day post for Amitabh Bachchan is winning the Internet. Shweta Bachchan shared a throwback picture featuring dad Amitabh Bachchan and herself and wrote an excerpt of Scott Fitzgerald's advice to his daughter. The picture features Amitabh Bachchan with a pint-sized Shweta Bachchan. Take a look:

Vicky kaushal shared an adorable picture with his dad Sham Kaushal where they can be seen sitting together in the same pose. "Maa kehti hai pura carbon copy hoon," wrote Vicky Kaushal.

Here's how Karisma Kapoor wished dad Randhir Kapoor - with a priceless throwback picture. "Dotty duo. Happy father's day papa, love you," wrote Karisma.

Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable picture with Pankaj Kapur and wished him father's day. "Children can never thank their parents enough," wrote Shahid.

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar shared adorable pictures with dad Javed Akhtar and wished him. Farhan captioned the picture with a poem written by Javed Akhtar while Zoya Akhtar wrote, "His day."

Tiger Shroff shared multiple pictures with dad Jackie Shroff and captioned the set of pictures with a heart icon.

Father's day is celebrated every year as a day of honouring fatherhood and the parental bonds and also to thank the fathers for their influence in the society and in their families.