Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Rekha And Others Watch Sanya Malhotra's Photograph

Ahead of its release, a special screening of Photograph was organised in Mumbai on Wednesday night, which was attended by several Bollywood stars including Rekha, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Aditi Rao Hydari among others. All eyes were on Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar as they arrived at the film's screening together. Both Shibani and Farhan turned up in casual outfits. Film's lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui did not attend the screening, but we did spot film's leading lady Sanya Malhotra, who made a stunning appearance in a polka-dotted jumpsuit.
Here are the pictures from last night's screening:
That's not it, the guest list also included Nawazuddin's Gangs Of Wasseypur co-star Richa Chadha, Sanya's Pataakha co-star Radhika Madan, Diana Penty, Baahubali actress Tamannaah and Aditi Rao Hydari.
The men's section was well-represented by Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Angad Bedi and Gully Boy actor Vijay Verma.
Photograph has been written and directed by Ritesh Batra. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year.
Photograph showcases a unique love story of a photographer (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and a student (played by Sanya Malhotra). The film has been co-produced by Amazon Studios and The Match Factory.
Photograph will open in theaters on Friday.
