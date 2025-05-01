Suniel Shetty Supports Ban On Pakistani Artistes: "People Who Try To Disturb Our Peace..."

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Actor Suniel Shetty supports banning Pakistani artists post-Pahalgam attack. He believes art and cricket can't coexist with those spreading violence. Shetty emphasizes unity and condemns hatred following the tragic incident.

Actor Suniel Shetty has supported the ban on Pakistani artists in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, saying art and cricket are not possible with anyone who "tries to disturb our peace and kills innocent people".

As responsible citizens of the country, it is important to stay united and not let any anyone spread hatred in the aftermath of the attack, in which 26 people were killed, Shetty said.

After the attack in Pahalgam mountains on April 22, there were calls for a ban on the movie Abir Gulaal, featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The movie was earlier slated for release on May 9. Last week, government sources said the film will not be allowed to release in theatres in India.

"Everything should be banned with anybody who tries to disturb our peace and kills innocent people. Anything and everything should be banned. Cricket, movies, everything. First correct what has been done wrong and then everything will be right again... We come from a place where we say dharma, karma and seva," Shetty told PTI.

"The honourable Prime Minister has given the Army the responsibility of taking the decision and I think the men in uniform will do what they have to do. We stay one, we stay united and don't allow anybody to spread hatred. That's all we need to do as responsible citizens," he added.

Shetty is currently promoting his latest movie Kesariya Veer. The movie, which also stars Sooraj Pancholi and Vivek Oberoi, will be released in theatres on May 16.

