<i>Emergency</i>: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Attends Film's Special Screening With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher. See Pics

Emergency: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Attends Film's Special Screening With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher. See Pics

The film will release on January 17, 2025.

Kangana shared this image.
New Delhi:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended a special screening of the film Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher, in Nagpur on Saturday.

Kangana shared a few pictures from the event on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Nitin Gadkari and Anupam Kher are seen engaging in conversation. She captioned the post, "#emergency with @gadkari.nitin ji Releasing 17th January." 


Nitin Gadkari also took to X (formerly Twitter) and praised the Emergency team for their "authentic and excellent" portrayal of this "dark chapter" in the nation's history.

"Joined the special screening of the movie Emergency, featuring @KanganaTeam Ji and Shri @AnupamPKher Ji, in Nagpur today. I wholeheartedly thank the filmmakers and actors for presenting the dark chapter of our nation's history with such authenticity and excellence. I urge everyone to watch this film, which portrays a significant period in India's history," he posted.

Emergency is set against the backdrop of India's Emergency period from 1975 to 1977, a time when civil rights and freedom of the press were severely restricted. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahim Chaudhary, Anupam Kher, late actor Satish Kaushik, Vishak Nair and others, with a screenplay by Ritesh Shah. The film will release on January 17, 2025.

Entertainment, Kangana Ranaut, Emergency
