Elton John Shares Health Update: "I've Been Dealing With Severe Eye Infection"

Elton John is currently struggling with partial blindness as a result of a severe eye infection. In an Instagram post, the British singer revealed that while he is on the road to recovery, healing is a "slow process". The note shared by Elton John read, "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

Thanking the team of doctors who helped him during his recovery, Elton John added, "I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."

Elton John's post got a flurry of encouraging words from friends and family. Designer Donatella Versace wrote, "Sending you so much love, Elton! Feel better soon. Love you. Singer Natalie Imbruglia said, "Sending love and healing energy your way!" Television personality Al Roker added, "You are pure light and pray that light helps heal that eye. We love you, Sir Elton. "Sending you all the love and peace that's possible," said actor Billy Porter.

With over 300 million records sold, Elton John is well-known for his classics, including Sacrifice, Your Song, Rocket Man, Candle In The Wind and I'm Still Standing. His last music tour just wrapped up in the UK with a show at Glastonbury that drew an estimated 120,000 people.

Elton John's documentary Never Too Late will have its European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October this year. The documentary will release worldwide on Disney+ in December.