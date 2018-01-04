Ellen Page Makes Incredible Wedding Announcement On Instagram

Ellen Page got in touch with Emma Portner through Instagram. Details here

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 04, 2018 14:08 IST
45 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ellen Page Makes Incredible Wedding Announcement On Instagram

Ellen Page with her wife Ellen Portner. (Image courtesy: Ellen Page)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife: Ellen
  2. Emma is a professional dance and has starred in Justin Bieber's video
  3. Ellen Page was last seen in Flatliners
Juno star Ellen Page recently married longtime girlfriend Emma Portner. The 30-year-old actress shared a few pictures of herself and Emma and captioned it: "Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife." Emma Portner owns a dance institute, named Emma Portner and Artists, in New York, shared the same pictures with an almost identical caption: "I get to call this incredible woman my wife. Ellen Page, I love you." Ellen Page and Emma Portner came out as couple in the summer of 2017.

Take a look at their nuptial announcement:



I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!

A post shared by Emma Portner (@emmaportner) on



According to a report published in The Cut, Ellen and Emma met through photos and video sharing app Instagram. Ellen liked a dance video Emma Portner has instagrammed. The actress got in touch with her through Direct Message. Of dating Ellen Page, who has featured in films like Inception and X-Men: Days Of The Future Past, Emma told The Cut: "It's quite crazy. But if anything, I'm happy for it. We try to hold hands in public. I try to join her at movie premieres."

Comments
Close [X]
Ellen Page made her Hollywood debut in 2002 film Marion Bridge and since then she has featured in films such as An American Crime, To Rome with Love and Super. In 2017, she was seen in My Days of Mercy (which she also produced), The Cured and Flatliners.

Emma Portner is a professional dancer and has choreographed and starred in Justin Bieber's music video for Life Is Worth Living. She also choreographed a piece on his Purpose World Tour.

Trending

ellen pageemma portnerellen page married

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Triple TalaqHot YogaLiving HealthyDalit protestsPrice ComparisonDealsUmar KhalidSouth Africa vs India