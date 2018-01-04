Ellen Page Makes Incredible Wedding Announcement On Instagram

Juno star Ellen Page recently married longtime girlfriend Emma Portner. The 30-year-old actress shared a few pictures of herself and Emma and captioned it: "Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife." Emma Portner owns a dance institute, named Emma Portner and Artists, in New York, shared the same pictures with an almost identical caption: "I get to call this incredible woman my wife. Ellen Page, I love you." Ellen Page and Emma Portner came out as couple in the summer of 2017.
According to a report published in The Cut, Ellen and Emma met through photos and video sharing app Instagram. Ellen liked a dance video Emma Portner has instagrammed. The actress got in touch with her through Direct Message. Of dating Ellen Page, who has featured in films like Inception and X-Men: Days Of The Future Past, Emma told The Cut: "It's quite crazy. But if anything, I'm happy for it. We try to hold hands in public. I try to join her at movie premieres."
Emma Portner is a professional dancer and has choreographed and starred in Justin Bieber's music video for Life Is Worth Living. She also choreographed a piece on his Purpose World Tour.