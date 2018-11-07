Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party: Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty And Kriti Sanon Lead Celeb Roll Call

Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Kriti Sanon at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party

Highlights KJo, Kiara Advani and Mouni Roy were also present Parents-to-be Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also attended the party Host Ekta Kapoor wore a soft pink outfit

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party, organized at her Mumbai residence on Tuesday night, was a grand, grand affair. Ekta had an impressive guest-list comprising Bollywood A-listers, which was headlined by stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanaon, Kiara Advani and filmmaker Karan Johar among others. Parents-to-be Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi arrived together, dressed in ethnic outfits. Needless to say, no Ekta Kapoor party is complete without television stars. Several renowned television personalities such as Ye Hai Mohabbatein stars Divyanaka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani and Karan Patel, who were accompanied by their respective partners -Vivek Dahiya, Rohit Reddy and Ankita Patel, attended the party.

Take a look at pictures from Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party pictures here:

Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Kriti Sanon at the party.

Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon opted for bright lehengas, while Shilpa Shetty arrived at the party, dressed in a pastel coloured outfit.

Ye Hai Mohabbatein actors with their partners. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia at the party.

Kiara Advani, who looked resplendent in a red outfit, posed with her Lust Stories director Karan Johar. The duo wore colour-coordinated outfits.

Kiara Advani with Karan Johar.

Host for the evening, Ekta Kapoor, swiftly sliced out time from attending to guests for a picture. She was dressed in an ethnic soft pink outfit.

Ekta Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs.

The dress code for the evening veered between pastels and bright, with Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna and Sophie Choudry in beige and off-white outfits, while Urvashi Dholakia (who played the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay) showed up in a black and pink saree.

Mouni Roy, Sophie Choudry and Karishma Tanna.

Urvashi Dholakia at the Diwali party.

The men's section was well represented Ekta's brother Tusshar Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani and Arbaaz Khan, whose plus one at the party was his rumoured girlfriend Georgia Andriani.