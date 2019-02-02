Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonam Kapoor's Film Gets A 'Lacklustre Start'

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga showcases an unusual love story

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 02, 2019 13:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonam Kapoor's Film Gets A 'Lacklustre Start'

Sonam Kapoor in a still from >Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. (Image courtesy: /YouTube )


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The film opened in theaters on Friday
  2. The film earned Rs 3.30 crore on its opening day
  3. The film opened to excellent reviews

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which features father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor might have opened to great reviews from film critics and members of the film industry but the film did not have a very impressive start at the box office. The Shelly Chopra Dhar-directed film earned over Rs 3.30 crore on its opening day, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Taran Adarsh, the film had a "lacklustre start" at the box office. However, the film gained momentum towards the evening. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also revealed that the film performed well in the urban area.

Sharing the film's box office report on his Twitter handle, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga had a lackluster start, but picked up at select urban centers towards evening. Growth on Day 2 and Day 3 essential for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 3.30 crore(1500 screens)."

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

 

 

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga opened to largely excellent reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 4 stars out of 5 and described the film as a "whiff of fresh air." He wrote: "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a whiff of fresh air, a huge leap forward from 2008's Dostana. It does not seek to derive mirth and frivolity from the theme, offering instead an earnest, unapologetic depiction of the act of coming out in a conservative society."

 

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is an unusual love story which features Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget LiveBudget 2019Union BudgetMarket LivePiyush GoyalLive TVEntertainment NewsPNR StatusIncome TaxPUBG

................................ Advertisement ................................