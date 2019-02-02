Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonam Kapoor's Film Gets A 'Lacklustre Start'

Sonam Kapoor in a still from >Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. (Image courtesy: /YouTube )

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which features father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor might have opened to great reviews from film critics and members of the film industry but the film did not have a very impressive start at the box office. The Shelly Chopra Dhar-directed film earned over Rs 3.30 crore on its opening day, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Taran Adarsh, the film had a "lacklustre start" at the box office. However, the film gained momentum towards the evening. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also revealed that the film performed well in the urban area.

Sharing the film's box office report on his Twitter handle, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga had a lackluster start, but picked up at select urban centers towards evening. Growth on Day 2 and Day 3 essential for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 3.30 crore(1500 screens)."

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga had a lacklustre start, but picked up at select urban centres towards evening... Growth on Day 2 and Day 3 essential for a respectable weekend total... Fri 3.30 cr [1500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2019