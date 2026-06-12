Meghan "Pushes Forward", Harry "Steps Back", Report Claims Turbulent Phase In Marriage

Eight years after getting married, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going through a turbulent phase in their married life, according to media reports.

The couple has been dealing with differences in their priorities as they continue building a life outside the Royal Family, a source told RadarOnline. Meghan is focused on expanding her work and taking on new projects, while Prince Harry prefers a quieter and more private lifestyle away from public attention, the source added.

"Markle's instinct is always to push harder, think bigger, and find another route forward." However, Harry is far more comfortable stepping back, simplifying things, and focusing on the aspects of life that he believes genuinely matter," the source said.

Six years after leaving their royal duties, the couple moved to Montecito, California, where they are raising their two children, Archie and Lilibet. At the same time, they have been working on different projects like media work, charity activities, books, and business deals.

A source close to them claims that Meghan feels this is a very important time for their future. "She is constantly looking ahead and asking where the next opportunity is coming from, what new projects can be launched, and how they can remain culturally relevant in an environment that moves incredibly quickly and has a very short attention span," they told the outlet.

The report claims that Markle believes she and Harry have a lot of opportunities but she does not think success will come automatically. She believes they need to work continuously, come up with new ideas, and keep starting new projects in different areas like media and business.

The report also says Meghan is worried about losing attention. She reportedly feels that if they slow down or become less active, they could lose their public importance.

Meghan reportedly wants to enter into the Hollywood industry and become a major public figure in the entertainment industry. But the report states, "All this is seen by many as a pipe dream. There are so many problems around Meghan; she is never going to end up reaching her dream of being revered as some kind of Hollywood A-lister."

Harry is not interested in fame or Hollywood-style success. The source described him as someone who does not care much about public image or chasing big celebrity status.

"Harry doesn't care about such things, and one of his frustrations is that Meghan keeps chasing that dream, but he is now so henpecked he doesn't feel he can speak up and resist her in any meaningful way," the report states.