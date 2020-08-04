Ebrahim Alkazi Dies At 94: Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Others Pay Tribute To The 'Architect Of The Modern Indian Theatre'

A file photo of Ebrahim Alkazi. (courtesy: nsdindia)

Legendary thespian and teacher Ebrahim Alkazi died on Tuesday afternoon after suffering a heart attack, reports news agency PTI. He was 94. "Dad died this evening at 2:45 pm after a massive heart attack. He was admitted to the Escorts hospital the day before yesterday," news agency PTI quoted his son Feisal Alkazi as saying. On Twitter, several actors, especially from the theatre background paid tributes to Ebrahim Alkazi. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, an alumnus of National School of Drama, in his eulogy for Ebrahim Alkazi, wrote: "The true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. The Doyen who possessed the extreme knowledge in all the aspects of art. The magician who nurtured many greats of theatre. May your brightest spark from the heaven keep us enlightened."

The NSD family paid tribute to Ebrahim Alkazi in these words: "NSD Family deeply mourn passing away of Theatre Legend, Padma Vibhushan Shri Ebrahim Alkazi, Ex Director of NSD from 1962-77. This is a great loss to the country and especially to the theatre world."

Bollywood actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, wrote on Twitter: "Just got the sad news...Ebrahim Alkazi sahib passed away...End of an era for sure...One of the pillars of modern Indian theatre. RIP Sir."

Ebrahim Alkazi, who took charge of the National School of Drama in 1962, was the longest serving director of the National School of Drama. He had produced plays such as Girish Karnad's Tughlaq and Dharamvir Bharati's Andha Yug.Besides his notable works, Mr Alkazi had mentored generations of actors, including the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Surekha Sikri, Pankaj Kapoor, and late actor Om Puri.