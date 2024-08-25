Dua Lipa Announces Mumbai Concert: "India, I Am Coming Back"

Dua Lipa, the Grammy-winning pop star, is returning to India this November for her second concert in the country. She announced her excitement on Instagram, sharing that her earlier visit at the start of the year was a wonderful experience. Dua shared a series of pictures from her trip to India and wrote, "India, I'm coming back!! my trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place."

She added, “The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can't wait to see you again to perform in November!!!! more infooo at dualipa.com,” she added." Take a look at the post below.

Her previous trip to India in late 2023 included a deep dive into the cultural richness of Rajasthan, where she explored local cuisine, fashion and spirituality. Sharing the photos from her trip to Rajasthan and Delhi, Dua Lipa wrote, "I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!!!”

ICYDK, Dua Lipa will perform at the upcoming Zomato Feeding India Concert which will be held at MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai, and will feature performances from top Indian artists. The first edition of this event, held in December 2022, was headlined by Post Malone. According to a report in Business Today, pre-sale tickets for HSBC cardholders will be available from August 27 at noon, with general sales starting on August 29. Tickets can be purchased through the Zomato app, with resale allowed only on the official Zomato Live platform.