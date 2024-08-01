Done With New York Holiday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns To Mumbai With Daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan jetted off to New York for a relaxing vacation last month. Her travel companion was the usual suspect - daughter Aaradhya. On Wednesday night, the mother-daughter duo returned to Mumbai after holidaying in New York. They were dressed in their casual best. While Aishwarya opted for an all-black look comprising of a black top teamed with matching pants and an oversized coat, Aaradhya was dressed in a pink sweatshirt paired with black joggers.

A day ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan met her fan in New York. The fan shared two pictures on social media - one was captured during their recent meeting and the other throwback image was clicked during their interaction which happened years ago. The caption read, "Meeting your idol twice in one lifetime deserves a spot on the grid. Swipe to see me at my most unhinged Aish, thank you for always being so kind to me. You listened so intently as I told you about the impact you've had on my life. It was always my dream to thank you for it. I wish you all the happiness and joy in this world."

Check out the post shared by the fan here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, crowned Miss World in 1994, has an iconic filmography. She has appeared in several films including Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Iruvar, Guru, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, Taal, Raincoat, Jeans, Bride & Prejudice, and Mohabbatein, among many others. She is a regular attendee at international events like Paris Fashion Week and the Cannes Film Festival. Some of her films, such as Devdas, Sarbjit, and Bride & Prejudice, have been promoted and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, alongside Trisha, Chiyan Vikram, Karthi, Jayram Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film, released last year, was a box office hit.