Donald Trump Takes A Dig At Taylor Swift (Again): "She Is No Longer Hot"

US President Donald Trump has once again taken a dig at singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. In a fresh social media post, he claimed that her popularity has declined since he criticised her during the 2024 election season.

In a post shared on his platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote on Friday, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'"

The comment came during his ongoing visit to the Middle East and marked another instance of Trump targeting Swift, who had endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Taylor Swift's political endorsement had drawn significant attention at the time and became a flashpoint in the election discourse.

While Trump's campaign initially downplayed the singer's support for the Democratic ticket, the US president later intensified his criticism, writing, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Trump has also criticised singer Bruce Springsteen, who, like Taylor, had voiced support for Kamala Harris. Springsteen recently took aim at Trump's presidency during a concert tour in Europe, describing it as having "authoritarian" tendencies.

In recent months, Trump has made several references to Taylor Swift, including a mention of her being booed at the Super Bowl.

He also brought up the singer's name last month during a White House event honouring the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles.