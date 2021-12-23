Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Teaser: Wait, Doctor Strange Is The 'Greatest Threat' To The Universe?

Benedict in a still from Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness teaser released on Wednesday

Benedict Cumberbatch has reprised his roles as Doctor Strange

Elizabeth Olsen returns as Wanda in the film

Did any of you ever think that Doctor Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme, could be the "greatest threat" to our universe? Hard to believe, right? But it is true and all this happened because Doctor Strange messed with space and time and opened up the multiverse, endless realms of alternate realities. Marvel Studios, on Wednesday, dropped the teaser of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness on social media and the best way to sum up the teaser is - mind-blowing. The story in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is a follow-up to a number of events that happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home, WandaVision and Loki - basically tampering with the fabric of reality. The video starts with what Wong told Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home before he opened the multiverse on Tom Holland's Peter Parker's request: "Don't cast that spell. It is too dangerous." The visuals show the disaster caused by Doctor Strange's tampering with reality.

Doctor Strange reaches out to Wanda Maximoff to help and asks her about multiverse, because, in his words, "it is a concept about which we know frighteningly little." What follows in the teaser is glimpses of villain Karl Mordo, one-eyed monster Shuma Gorath, and a darker version of Strange himself from a different reality - he is the "greatest threat to our universe." He previously appeared in the animated series What If...? on Disney Plus.

The mind-bending landscapes in the teaser along with a gripping background score will definitely give you goosebumps.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen have reprised their respective roles as Doctor Strange and Wanda whereas Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor have returned as Wong, Dr Christine Palmer and Karl Mordo, respectively.

Watch the teaser of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness here:

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi and will release in theatres on May 6 next year.