After Karan Johar's Post On Box Office Clashes, Filmmaker Onir Tweets On 'Small Budget Indies'

Director Onir has shared his thoughts on big box office clashes in Bollywood, a day after Karan Johar cryptically hinted at the makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas for releasing the movie on the same day as Yodha, which is backed by Dharma Productions. Onir, a National Award-winning filmmaker, tweeted, “Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there is another big budget release the same day and they talk about how we should all care for each other in the industry but don't think for a second when they deprive a small budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive.”

Now look at what Karan Johar, who is making a return with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, wrote on Threads. "Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers... If we don't stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile."

For those who don't remember, Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn had a much-publicised falling out after the filmmaker decided to release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Shivaay.

Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.