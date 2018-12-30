Director Mrinal Sen Dies At 95

A file photo of Mrinal Sen.

Legendary director Mrinal Sen died at the age of 95 at his residence on Sunday morning, reports news agency ANI. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning director was best-known for directing films like Neel Akasher Neechey, Baishey Sravan, Bhuvan Shome and Akaler Sandhane among others.

Mrinal Sen made his first feature film Raat Bhore in the year 1955, which starred Uttam Kumar. Mrinal Sen was awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour in 2005. Mr Sen had won awards at several international film festivals including Cannes, Berlin, Venice and Moscow.