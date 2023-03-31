Inside Pics From Dior Show At Gateway Of India, Shared By Uber-Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania

Anaita Shroff Adajania shared this image. (courtesy: anaitashroffadajania)

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania is the brain behind some of the most iconic looks of our favourite movie stars. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Anaita was one of the guests to attend the Dior pre-fall fashion show in Mumbai on Thursday. Following the show, Anaita treated fans to several images from the event. In them, she is seen in a black saree with sequin detailing and a silver blouse. Anaita completed the look with a Dior bag. Also in the pictures with Anaita are actress Freida Pinto, Indian supermodel Ujjwala Raut, stylist Ami Patel, among others. She also shared an image of Thai stars Phakphum Romsaitong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo).

Sharing the images, Anaita Shroff said, “Pre and post [heart emoji] Dior #diorfall23.”

Replying to the post, director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari dropped a heart emoji.

In a separate post, Anaita Shroff also shared several images of the models on the runway, dressed in India-inspired ensembles from the shelves of the luxury giant. “What an incredible moment to see the #diorfall23 Dior show at my favourite Gateway of India. Maria Grazia Chiuri, Chanakya School [clap emojis]. Such a beautiful intimate collection, pieces that define a versatile wardrobe, colours that we love, ..and the slippers [heart emoji],” she said.

Several international celebrities attended the event in Mumbai including Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley, actor Poorna Jagannathan, musician Anoushka Shankar, Black-ish star Yara Shahidi, Game Of Thrones star Maise Williams, Cara Delevingne, Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo), and Karlie Kloss.

Bollywood stars too marked their attendance at the exclusive event. Rekha, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Isha Ambani with Radhika Merchant, Arjun Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karisma Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Diana Penty, and Athiya Shetty were present at the show.

Meanwhile, Anaita Shroff is best known for her work in films such as Cocktail, Gehraiyaan, War, Love Aaj Kal, Race 2, Dhoom 3, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She also added acting parts in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kal Ho Na Ho.