Diljit Dosanjh Unveils His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Delhi. See Pics

Diljit Dosanjh with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds. (Image courtesy: /diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh unveiled his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds, New Delhi and the actor decided to share his big moment with his fans. On Thursday, the singer-turned-actor shared multiple pictures along with his wax statue on social media. Diljit thanked his fans in his post and wrote a special message in Punjabi that read: "Aukaat ghat te kirpa zyada. Dosanjh kalan ton Madame Tussauds, Delhi. Wah maalka terian tu jaaney." The 35-year-old actor added: "Love my fans." In his Twitter post, Diljit revealed that he is the "first turbaned Sikh to have wax figure at Madame Tussauds." Congratulatory messages started pouring in on the actor's post and his Instagram post received over 1 lakh like within a few minutes.

For his big day, Diljit opted for a black tuxedo and he looked extremely charming. Take a look at Diljit Dosanjh's post here:

Last year, the Soorma star shared the news about his wax statue on Instagram. He captioned it: "Finally, yeh din bhi aa gaya." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Diljit Dosanjh became a household name after he sang songs like Proper Patola, Do You Know and Patiala Peg among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films.

Diljit Dosanjh stepped into Bollywood with the 2016 film Udta Punjab, in which he shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor. He also featured in Phillauri, opposite Anushka Sharma. He was also a part of the 2018 comedy Welcome To New York, alongside Sonakshi Sinha.

Diljit Dosanjh's last release was the biopic Soorma, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which was based on the life of Sandeep Singh, former captain of the Indian hockey team. Diljit will next be seen in Arjun Patiala, alongside Kriti Sanon.

