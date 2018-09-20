Dileep, Kavya Madhavan All Set To Welcome First Child. See Pics From Baby Shower

Kavya Madhavan during her baby shower. (image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Dileep and his actress wife Kavya Madhavan are expecting their first child together and pictures from Kavya's baby shower took over social media on Thursday. Photos from the ceremony have been shared by several fans clubs on the Internet. The Perumazhakkalam actress was dressed in a bright yellow outfit on her special day and she added a 'Mom-to-be' sash and tiara too. Kavya Madhavan was all smiles as she looked her baby bump lovingly. Kavya was briefly married to Nishal Chandra from February 2009 to July 2010. Kavya and Dileep, co-stars of films like Mizhi Randilum and Vellaripravinte Changathi, got married in 2016. Dileep was married to actress Manju Warrier from 1998 to 2015 and they are parents to 18-year-old daughter Meenakshi.

Here are pictures from Kavya Madhavan's baby shower:

In July 2017, Dileep was arrested by the Kerala police for his alleged involvement in a case of kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress. After 85 days in jail, Dileep got conditional bail. As per an IANS report, 12 persons, including Dileep are accused in the case and Manju Warrier is one of the key witnesses. Kavya was also called in for questioning for the case.

Meanwhile, Kavya Madhavan primarily works in the Malayalam film industry with only four Tamil films to her credit. She debuted on the big screen in 1991 film Pookkalam Varavayi and she followed it up with films like Chandranudikkunna Dikhil, Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal and Mizhi Randilum. Kavya also sang Mounamaay Manassil in 2012 film Matinee and wrote lyrics of En Kalbilulloru from 2008 film One Way Ticket.

Kavya Madhavan was last seen in 2016 film Pinneyum.