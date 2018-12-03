Can Dileep Get Kerala Actress Attack Video, Top Court To Decide Next Week

Dileep hasdenied all allegations and claimsit is a conspiracy against him. (File photo)

After Malayalam actor Dileep, one of the accused in the kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress, approached the Supreme Court seeking a copy of the memory card that contains the visuals of the attack, the court said it will take up the case on December 11.

In his plea, the actor has said he has the right to see the video and other evidence collected in the case, including the memory card. The Kerala police opposed Dileep's plea and said memory card is not a document.

The court said it will look into the Information Technology Act, 2000 to determine whether the memory card can be treated as a document and if the accused can be given a copy.

In August, the Kerala High Court had turned down his demand for a copy of the video of the kidnapping and harassment by her kidnappers. The actor was given over 700 pieces of evidence in the case by the lower court, but not the video.

In February 2017, the actress was held captive for nearly two hours in a car while on her way to Kochi. Four men -- among them a former driver -- allegedly sexually assaulted her and took photos of the assault on their cellphones.

The police have alleged that the matter was masterminded by Dileep. His motive, they said, was revenge, since he blamed the actress for the failure of his marriage to Manju Warrier.

The 49-year-old actor was arrested in July last year and was released on bail in October. He has denied all allegations and claims it is a conspiracy against him.